MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Up 6.8%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 88,863 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 65,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $17.20 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. The business had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MultiPlan Co. will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MultiPlan news, SVP William B. Mintz bought 81,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,161.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,009,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,018.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas Michael Garis acquired 1,150,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,721,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,428.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Mintz acquired 81,165 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,161.15. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,009,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,018.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,731,165 shares of company stock valued at $555,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3,401.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,426,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,402 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 386.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,590 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 770,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 19.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

