Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,634,046 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634,046 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $239.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.64% and a negative net margin of 190.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

