Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys 435,713 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,713 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 41,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ALTG opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $223.41 million, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.57 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.76%.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,239.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,239.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $495,388.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,063,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,291.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 319,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

