Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 940,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

ETON stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $154.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 57,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $267,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,369,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

