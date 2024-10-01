Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,935,484 Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,935,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 2.58% of Context Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 392.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,323 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in Context Therapeutics by 159.8% in the second quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,281 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,527,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Context Therapeutics Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

