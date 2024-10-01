Nantahala Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,697 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.40% of Elutia worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Elutia by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elutia by 288.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 1,260,750 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elutia in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elutia in the first quarter valued at $2,512,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elutia in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elutia alerts:

Elutia Stock Down 1.0 %

ELUT opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Elutia Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $92.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elutia ( NASDAQ:ELUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Elutia Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELUT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Elutia in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elutia

Elutia Profile

(Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.