Nantahala Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,810 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics comprises 1.0% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Keros Therapeutics worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 89,952 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KROS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

