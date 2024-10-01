Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,801 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio comprises 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of TELA Bio worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TELA. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in TELA Bio by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 740,935 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.1% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 199,387 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in TELA Bio by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

TELA Bio Price Performance

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 252.57% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELA Bio

(Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.