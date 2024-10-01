Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $887,000 Position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688,890 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ KPRX opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

