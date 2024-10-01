Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,519,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,667 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,313,000 after buying an additional 1,660,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $23,159,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.91. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

