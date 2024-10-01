Nantahala Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.14 Million Investment in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Astria Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,518 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 975,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $604.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

