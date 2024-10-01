Nantahala Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Surrozen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRZN opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Surrozen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $1.25. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surrozen, Inc. will post -9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

