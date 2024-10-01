Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases 598,940 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905,278 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 598,940 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 3.60% of Fossil Group worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 581,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.