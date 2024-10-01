Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 3.55% of Lazydays as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lazydays from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Lazydays Price Performance

Shares of GORV stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $238.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 18.19% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

