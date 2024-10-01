Nantahala Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,820,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,228 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNCY shares. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

