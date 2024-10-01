Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 11,179 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,869,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

