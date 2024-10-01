Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Financial Contrast

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Natcore Technology and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Profitability

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $34.44, indicating a potential upside of 56.28%.

This table compares Natcore Technology and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems 7.91% 13.88% 10.65%

Risk and Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and Allegro MicroSystems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $937.99 million 4.55 $152.70 million $0.78 28.26

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

