National Bankshares Analysts Give Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) a C$3.50 Price Target

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) has been assigned a C$3.50 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.25 target price on Western Copper and Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
