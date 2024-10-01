Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading Down 6.4%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.73. 658,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,966,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Neogen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,573.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Neogen by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

