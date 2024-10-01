New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,756 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 637.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $527.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $529.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $507.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.