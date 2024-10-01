New Century Financial Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 175.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.8% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $859,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,903 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 490,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $173.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $900.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

