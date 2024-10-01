New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,666 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJR opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.