NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) CAO Louise Frederika Kooij Sells 45,000 Shares

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NAMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $5,407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,018,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

