NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $9.17 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,088.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,186,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,008 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 267.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 970,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,950,000 after purchasing an additional 705,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6,258.6% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 501,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 494,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 77.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 474,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.