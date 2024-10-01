NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $494.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.57. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.36.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

