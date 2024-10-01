NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 79,091 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,757,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $84,018,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,371 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

