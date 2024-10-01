NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,829 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

