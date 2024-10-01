NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXRT. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 63,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 26.1% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

