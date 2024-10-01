NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

