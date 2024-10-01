Next Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,686 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,113 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after buying an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

