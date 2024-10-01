Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.64 and a 200 day moving average of $248.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

