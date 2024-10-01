Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NXH
Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %
Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Next Hydrogen Solutions
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.