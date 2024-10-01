Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

