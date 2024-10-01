NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Dbs Bank

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Dbs Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEE. Citigroup lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 228,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,876,000 after acquiring an additional 80,414 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

