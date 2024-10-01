Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.50

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 6875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.91%.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

