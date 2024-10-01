NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Acquired by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of NN worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NN by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,791,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.59 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

