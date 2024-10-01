Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Financial Advisory grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 1,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 63.2% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $233.00 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.37 and its 200-day moving average is $202.80.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.