Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 23,424 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $28,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

