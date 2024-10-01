Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $26,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,801 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

