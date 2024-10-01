Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $331.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.04. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.41.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

