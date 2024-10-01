Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,102 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $27,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 488.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $174.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $181.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

