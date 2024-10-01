Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 6,357 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 828,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $27,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,358,000 after acquiring an additional 187,961 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,270,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,705,000 after acquiring an additional 57,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,207,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,919,000 after acquiring an additional 63,291 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,775,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,762,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.