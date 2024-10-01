Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 9,678 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $31,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $218.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $222.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day moving average is $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

