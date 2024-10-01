NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.78.

NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,928. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.76. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$323.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.0234302 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. Insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

