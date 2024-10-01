NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 2.6%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.13 and last traded at $118.34. Approximately 83,816,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 428,396,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,277,403 shares of company stock valued at $512,029,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

