Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

OCS stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $496.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Oculis has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 61.33% and a negative net margin of 7,679.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

