Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 4.2%

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 1,017,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,287,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

