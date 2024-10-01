Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.16

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 101382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$90.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

