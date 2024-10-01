Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.69

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and traded as high as $70.59. Onex shares last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 1,607 shares.

Onex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

