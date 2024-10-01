OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Acquired by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 442.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,418,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,944,444 shares during the quarter. OptiNose makes up about 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.90% of OptiNose worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,038,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 516,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OptiNose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Insider Activity at OptiNose

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. Analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $127,025.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,954.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $127,025.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,954.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $56,325.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,679 shares of company stock worth $191,154 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

