Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Origin Bancorp worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,498,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ OBK opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

